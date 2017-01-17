Montrose Brownfield Project Public Update Planned
An open house and formal presentation on Thursday, January 19, will review the work completed through the Lower Montrose Brownfields Assessment Grant project, an effort aimed at achieving infill on vacant land and underutilized sites in Montrose. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, learn about what work was completed since the grant's award in 2014, and provide input for future efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC