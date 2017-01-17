Montrose Brownfield Project Public Update Planned

An open house and formal presentation on Thursday, January 19, will review the work completed through the Lower Montrose Brownfields Assessment Grant project, an effort aimed at achieving infill on vacant land and underutilized sites in Montrose. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, learn about what work was completed since the grant's award in 2014, and provide input for future efforts.

