Montrose Brownfield Project Public Update Planned

Montrose Brownfield Project Public Update Planned

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: City of Montrose

An open house and formal presentation on Thursday, January 19, will review the work completed through the Lower Montrose Brownfields Assessment Grant project, an effort aimed at achieving infill on vacant land and underutilized sites in Montrose. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, learn about what work was completed since the grant's award in 2014, and provide input for future efforts.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Montrose County was issued at January 19 at 10:06AM MST

Montrose, CO

