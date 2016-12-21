Group formed to help fathers with spe...

Group formed to help fathers with special-needs kids

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Four-year-old Annellina Martin works on crafts at the Mesa County Library on Saturday during a group party of parents and their children with disabilities to make Christmas decorations. Annjeanette Martin and her son, 3-year-old Jaren Martin, work on crafts at the Mesa County Library on Saturday during a party of parents and their children with disabilities to make Christmas decorations.

