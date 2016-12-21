Christmas and New Year's Day Holiday Trash Collection Service and City Office Closures
City of Montrose offices will be closed on December 26 and January 2 for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Residential trash collections that fall on these days will be rescheduled to occur on another day of the same week.
