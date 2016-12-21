Blotter, Dec. 31, 2016

A Montrose man, accused of being part of a group that fled law enforcement in a vehicle hauling a stolen trailer loaded down with stolen goods, was arrested Thursday and faces several felony charges including burglary, drug possession and eluding. Richard John Bischak, 32, was issued a $2,500 cash-only bond Friday in Mesa County court after being advised of his charges in connection with Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 burglaries at Dos Hombres Restaurant, 421 Brach Drive, and Berna B's Catering, 2918 F Road.

