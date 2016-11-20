Entertainment briefs: Nov. 25-Dec. 2

To celebrate Cyber Monday, Colorado Mountain Winefest will release a number of discounted general admission tickets on Monday, Nov. 28, for the 2017 Festival in the Park in September at Riverbend Park in Palisade. The discounted tickets will be available at 9 a.m. All other tickets to the Festival in the Park - general admission, VIP, non-drinker tickets and shuttle tickets - will go on sale at 10 a.m. The Basement Boutique Craft Show will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Nov. 25 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive in Montrose.

