2016 Parade of Lights Slated for Satu...

2016 Parade of Lights Slated for Saturday, December 3 Tips and Reminders

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: City of Montrose

The City of Montrose hosts the annual Parade of Lights event this Saturday, December 3, at 5 p.m. on East Main Street, starting at South Stough Avenue and ending at South Rio Grande Avenue. In preparation for the festivities, no parking will be allowed on East Main Street after 3 p.m., and streets will be closed at 4:30 p.m. The Montrose Police Department reminds all participants and spectators to be safety conscious during the event, which draws thousands downtown during the dark evening hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
Montrose Pinheads Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Montrose County was issued at December 24 at 7:00PM MST

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC