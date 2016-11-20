2016 Parade of Lights Slated for Saturday, December 3 Tips and Reminders

The City of Montrose hosts the annual Parade of Lights event this Saturday, December 3, at 5 p.m. on East Main Street, starting at South Stough Avenue and ending at South Rio Grande Avenue. In preparation for the festivities, no parking will be allowed on East Main Street after 3 p.m., and streets will be closed at 4:30 p.m. The Montrose Police Department reminds all participants and spectators to be safety conscious during the event, which draws thousands downtown during the dark evening hours.

