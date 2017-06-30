Vermont Voices: Representative Brian ...

Vermont Voices: Representative Brian Keefe

State Rep. Brian Keefe, born in Montpelier, has recently returned to the state capitol as one of Bennington County's newest representatives in the Legislature. Keefe recently appeared on Vermont Voices to recap his first legislative session, talk about Manchester's future, and reflect on bipartisanship.

