Source of allegations says evidence is hearsay
The explosive allegation that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pressured a bank to loan money to a college run by his wife came from a former bank employee with no direct knowledge of the loan. Republican attorney Brady Toensing sent a letter in May 2016 saying he was approached and informed that Sanders "improperly pressured" People's United Bank to loan money to Burlington College when the senator's wife was the school's president.
