Source of allegations says evidence i...

Source of allegations says evidence is hearsay

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

The explosive allegation that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pressured a bank to loan money to a college run by his wife came from a former bank employee with no direct knowledge of the loan. Republican attorney Brady Toensing sent a letter in May 2016 saying he was approached and informed that Sanders "improperly pressured" People's United Bank to loan money to Burlington College when the senator's wife was the school's president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr '17 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16) Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16) Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing (Jan '17) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC