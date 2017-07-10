Opioid prescribing is falling in the US, but not everywhere
This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A government report released Thursday, July 6, 2017, finds opioid prescription rates have been falling in recent years overall, but rising in more than 1 in 5 U.S. counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Tue
|American
|11
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC