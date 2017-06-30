Letter: Nurses, let your voices be heard

Letter: Nurses, let your voices be heard

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer: The Green Mountain Care Board is meeting in Montpelier on Thursday, July 20, at 9 a.m. to consider the Blue Cross/Blue Shield request for a 12.7-percent rate increase. This increase will affect more than 70,000 of our patients, families, friends and neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr '17 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16) Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16) Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing (Jan '17) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC