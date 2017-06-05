Vermont's New England Culinary Institute merging
The Vermont-based New England Culinary Institute is merging with the VM College of Art and Design of Cleveland, Ohio. NECI President Milan Milasinovic said both schools have rich histories as pioneers in their fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC