Small town parade hits the big time
Vermonters seeking a small-town Fourth of July can find it in communities such as Wardsboro, where the populace of 900 has rung in a 10 a.m. parade with church bells since 1949 before marching from the Route 100 bridge to the red-and-blue-striped country store to the white-clapboard town hall. The Stowe village of Moscow offers a procession the same hour that's even simpler: Participants can't start creating floats until Independence Day nor spend more than $10.
