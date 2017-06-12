Scores of farm workers, activists mar...

Scores of farm workers, activists marching on Ben & Jerry's

Scores of dairy farm workers and activists marching in Montpelier, Vt., on Saturday June, 17, 2017. They were marching to the main Ben & Jerry's factory in the Vermont town of Waterbury to protest what they feel are slow negotiations to reach a deal on their "Milk with Dignity" program that would ensure fair wages and living conditions.

