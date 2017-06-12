Scores of farm workers, activists mar...

Scores of farm workers, activists march on Ben & Jerry's

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Trump's lawyer says 'unnamed reports' suggesting Trump is under investigation are NOT true - despite Donald himself tweeting 'I am being investigated' Prince William is pictured with dad Charles and son George in adorable Father's Day images posted by Kensington Palace - but social media asks 'where's your picture with Princess Charlotte?' Protesters said Ben & Jerry's agreed in 2015 to participate in the Milk with Diginity program that ensures farms provide fair wages and other incentives Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim said that the company has been 'working to incorporate the socially responsible ideal of the Milk With Dignity into its production.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr '17 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16) Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at June 18 at 2:55AM EDT

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,848,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC