Review: 'Art Works,' Studio Place Arts

Wednesday Jun 14

Aluminum, brass, copper, metal, mixed media, steel, stone, thread and wood speak to the strength and delicacy of the 20 works currently on exhibit at Studio Place Arts . Inspired by the theme of play, " Art Works " is a group show of 13 artists that encourages viewers to do some "playing" of their own.

