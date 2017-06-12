Review: 'Art Works,' Studio Place Arts
Aluminum, brass, copper, metal, mixed media, steel, stone, thread and wood speak to the strength and delicacy of the 20 works currently on exhibit at Studio Place Arts . Inspired by the theme of play, " Art Works " is a group show of 13 artists that encourages viewers to do some "playing" of their own.
