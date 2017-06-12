Records already falling on day one of heatwave
According to weather.com as of about 7 p.m Sunday, the locations include Burlington, Vermont, where the high of 95 set a new record; Montpelier, Vermont, where the high of 88 broke the record; and Bangor, Maine, where the high of 91 degrees tied the record. It's expected to cool down in the middle of the week.
