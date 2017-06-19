Pownal sixth graders take next steps
Graduating sixth graders from Pownal Elementary School shared their final memories of the school as students with their families and teachers during their graduation ceremony on Monday. The school's gymnasium was filled to the brim with proud parents and grandparents on Monday evening to celebrate the educational careers of the Pownal Elementary School Class of 2017, who will be moving on to Mount Anthony Union Middle School in the fall.
