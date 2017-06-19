Pownal sixth graders take next steps

Pownal sixth graders take next steps

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Graduating sixth graders from Pownal Elementary School shared their final memories of the school as students with their families and teachers during their graduation ceremony on Monday. The school's gymnasium was filled to the brim with proud parents and grandparents on Monday evening to celebrate the educational careers of the Pownal Elementary School Class of 2017, who will be moving on to Mount Anthony Union Middle School in the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr '17 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16) Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC