Police arrest St. Albans robbery suspect
Investigators say at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jason Bockus, 36, of St. Albans, walked into the Jolley on North Main Street, implied he had a gun and demanded money. He got cash and fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC