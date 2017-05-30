Museum to raise Revolutionary War gunboat from lake bottom
This image of a painting by Ernie Haas provided by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum shows an artist's rendition of divers hovering over the Revolutionary War gunboat "Spitfire" on the bottom of Vermont's Lake Champlain. The Vermont museum wants to raise the Revolutionary War gunboat where it has rested since shortly after the 1776 Battle of Valcour Island, preserve it and then display it in a yet-to-be built New York museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC