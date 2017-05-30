Museum to raise Revolutionary War gun...

Museum to raise Revolutionary War gunboat from lake bottom

22 hrs ago

This image of a painting by Ernie Haas provided by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum shows an artist's rendition of divers hovering over the Revolutionary War gunboat "Spitfire" on the bottom of Vermont's Lake Champlain. The Vermont museum wants to raise the Revolutionary War gunboat where it has rested since shortly after the 1776 Battle of Valcour Island, preserve it and then display it in a yet-to-be built New York museum.

