More
The Burlington Free Press reports Milton state Rep. Ron Hubert, a Republican, will step down July 1 after serving nine years in the state House of Representatives. Hubert says he needs to be back in his town for his business and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC