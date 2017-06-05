More
Admission to Vermont state parks, historic sites and the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will be free this weekend to celebrate the summer. Vermont has 55 developed state parks, including the newest additions, Molly's Falls Pond in Marshfield and Taconic Mountains Ramble in Hubbardton.
