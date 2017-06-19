Montreal man smuggled guns via U.S.-Canada border library: prosecutors
MONTPELIER, Vt. - A Montreal man was brought to the U.S. to face charges he smuggled handguns into Canada, including some that were hidden in the bathroom of a public library that straddles the nations' border, prosecutors said Tuesday.
