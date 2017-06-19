Letter: Complicity at the highest level

Letter: Complicity at the highest level

Editor of the Reformer: The fur is starting to fly as a consequence of Governor Phil Scott's willful misunderstanding of collective bargaining law as it applies to teacher health benefits and the continuing fallout from the push back against the state-wide school consolidations mandated under Vermont Act 46. But one positive result of all this really bad politics has been the creation of a new school board advocacy group, "The Alliance of Vermont School Board Members" .

