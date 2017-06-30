Heavy rains causing minor flooding wh...

Heavy rains causing minor flooding while thunderstorms loom

Friday Jun 30

A section of the Winooski River floods a farm field in Marshfield, Vt., on Friday, June 30, 2017. The National Weather Service says heavy rain falling on saturated soil with more to come is causing some flooding and road closures in low-lying areas of northern Vermont and parts of upstate New York.

