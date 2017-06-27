Feds looking into Bernie Sanders, wif...

Feds looking into Bernie Sanders, wife over real estate deal

In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hugs wife Jane during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders have hired lawyers in the face of federal investigations into the finances of the now-defunct Burlington College, which closed last year due, many feel, to debts incurred when Jane Sanders entered into an ill-advised real estate deal.

