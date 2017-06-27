Disgruntled school board members star...

Disgruntled school board members start insurgent group

Jack Bryar has sat on various school boards for years but says he's become frustrated about the current state of affairs in education policy and the lack of a voice board members have in Montpelier. "Like a lot of school board members, I found it really surprising how much we were ignored by our school board association," Bryar said.

