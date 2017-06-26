Chester Chatter: Memories of a devote...

Chester Chatter: Memories of a devoted father

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chester Telegraph

His dream was that I would become the first woman governor of Vermont. Even though that dream did not come true, my father always believed in me and was there to support me in my often-times crazy ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr '17 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16) Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16) Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC