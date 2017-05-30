Breakfast on the Farm plans fun on Br...

Breakfast on the Farm plans fun on Bridport farm

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denton Publications

Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport is a member of Cabot Creamery Cooperative where the milk from this family farm is made into cheese, butter, yogurt and other local dairy products. The farm will host a special breakfast July 22. While the first venue will be held at the Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier on June 17 for residents on the eastern side of the state, the second event, scheduled for Bridport on July 22, will attract farmers and friends on the western side, especially in Addison and Rutland counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr '17 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16) Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC