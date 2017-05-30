Breakfast on the Farm plans fun on Bridport farm

Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport is a member of Cabot Creamery Cooperative where the milk from this family farm is made into cheese, butter, yogurt and other local dairy products. The farm will host a special breakfast July 22. While the first venue will be held at the Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier on June 17 for residents on the eastern side of the state, the second event, scheduled for Bridport on July 22, will attract farmers and friends on the western side, especially in Addison and Rutland counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.