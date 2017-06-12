Book Review 'Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida' Wisdom from a life well lived
After more than five years in the making, "Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida" by Tom Namaya, is ready for public consumption. With a premier presentation at Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier last month, the book is now available through the publisher Vermont Art Poetry Press by request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC