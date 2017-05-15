Vermont officials say Connecticut River sea lamprey normal
MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding anglers and the public to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries.
