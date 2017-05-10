Vermont awaits decision from governor...

Vermont awaits decision from governor on legalization of pot

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Scott waves to a room full of supporters as he awaits the election results at the Sheraton Burlington Hotel in South Burlington, Vt. The future of legalized recreational marijuana use in Vermont hinged Thursday, May 11, 2017, on a decision by Scott a day after the state Legislature became the first in the country to vote to legalize it.

