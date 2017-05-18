Shaheen, Hassan push back against Trump over opiate epidemic
Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan introduced a bill to protect the Office of National Drug Control Policy which could be weakened under President Trump's budget proposal. The office leads coordination to combat the opiate epidemic.
