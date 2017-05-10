Seeking consistency on marijuana
The state Legislature's move to decriminalize marijuana possession under one ounce on Tuesday adds a new chapter to what has been a long, strange trip for efforts to legalize the drug and its various modes of consumption in Vermont. The House bill doesn't go as far as the state Senate's legalization bill, which provided for regulation and taxation.
