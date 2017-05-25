Report From Montpelier
May 25 at 8:00 EDT - State leaders discuss the 2017 legislative session and take viewer questions during this live special! Hosted by Peter Hirschfeld of Vermont Public Radio. Participating legislators are Mitzi Johnson, House Majority Leader; and Don Turner, House Minority Leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WETK-TV Colchester.
