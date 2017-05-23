'Race Around the Lake' Sunday, May 21
BarnArts Race Around the Lake 5k/10k fundraiser celebrates the local community by embracing the great Vermont outdoors, exercise, good food and live music, all while raising funds for youth programming. The Race Around the Lake takes place on Sunday, May 21 in Barnard, and begins and ends at Silver Lake State Park, where post-race activities take place along the lake front.
