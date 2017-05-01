Montpelier Welcomes Back France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre...
On Sunday May 7, Montpelier Vermont fans are excited to welcome back France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan in concert at the Unitarian - as part of his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time. Described by the L.A. Times as "one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans on the world music scene today", his name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius.
