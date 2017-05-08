Green Up Day a nearly 50-year-old tradition in Vermont

In this April 18, 1970 photo provided by Green Up Vermont, Gov. Deane Davis, wearing hat center rear, poses during the first Vermont Green Up Day with Cub Scouts, including Steve Drebber, wearing striped pants center front, along a Interstate 89 in Middlesex, Vt. This year's statewide Green Up Day will be Saturday, May 6, 2017, when tens of thousands of volunteers will spread out across the state to pick up trash.

