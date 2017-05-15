Former Hermitage employee testifies i...

Former Hermitage employee testifies in wrongful termination suit

A former Hermitage Club employee began telling a federal court jury in Burlington on Monday her story for what she says was her unlawful discharge in August 2014 from the private resort club that straddles West Dover and Wilmington at Haystack Mountain. Effie Mayhew, 40, of Wilmington testified it was a retaliatory firing after she had reported to the club's owner and president, Jim Barnes, that the two horses at the Hermitage had not been fed for 48 hours and had serious questions about other mistreatment.

