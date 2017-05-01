Chittenden County homelessness numbers dropping
Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, and the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance Monday announced that there's been a 12-percent decrease in homelessness this year, and an overall 45-percent drop since 2014. The mayor attributes some of this success to the Housing First strategy which focuses on resources for the chronically homeless.
