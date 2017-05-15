Cheese worker suspected of stealing for syrup side business
Montpelier, Vt. a Federal authorities are investigating a former Cabot cheese employee suspected of stealing machine parts from the Vermont-based company and using them in his side business selling maple syrup production equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr 24
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC