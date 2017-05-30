Backers of pot legalization hope for compromise in Vermont
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announces Wednesday in Montpelier, Vt., that he is vetoing legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational use of marijuana. Scott said he was sending the bill back the legislature with suggestions for changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC