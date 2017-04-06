Vermont Department of Libraries Moder...

Vermont Department of Libraries Modernizes with Auto - Graphics' Library Management Solutions

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: GlobeNewswire

An integrated system to provide access to library materials across the state, extending access to quality information to Vermont citizens MONTPELIER, Vt., April 06, 2017 -- In the summer of 2017, Vermonters will have ready access to library materials from 549 libraries across the State as the Vermont Department of Libraries upgrades Vermont's interlibrary loan system. Auto-Graphics, Inc., a leading provider of library software, was selected to provide a new integrated library system and a resource sharing system, giving library patrons the ability to search across all participating libraries in the state.

