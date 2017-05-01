Trump has said, among other things, that Earth's climate change was a - hoax'. File photo: Nasa
US President Donald Trump said he would soon make a "big decision" on the Paris climate change agreement amid fears that he make good his promise to pull out of the landmark 2015 pact. "I'll be making a big decision on the Paris accord over the next two weeks, and we'll see what happens," Trump said in a speech in Pennsylvania Saturday marking his first 100 days in office .
