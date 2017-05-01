The Latest: Spring snow falls on climate marchers in Denver
While climate marchers in Washington, D.C., contend with sweltering heat, their counterparts in Denver got a dose of spring snow. Several hundred people marched near the Colorado Capitol and then posed in the shape of a giant thermometer for a photograph Saturday as wet snow fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr 24
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC