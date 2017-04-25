Students from GMUHS, Cavendish Elementary Rally for Planet

The Green Mountain and Cavendish contingents joined about 1,400 other students from more than 50 Vermont schools, all who had piled into buses that morning, amid rainy weather that did nothing to dampen their enthusiasm. As the throng of students flowed from the Vermont College of Fine Arts to the Statehouse lawn, much of Montpelier stopped to cheer on the marchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.