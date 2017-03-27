Striking Gold: Investment platform helps maple syrup flow
When the ground starts to soften and the sap runs freely, Vermont's sugar houses come alive with glowing yellow windows and maple-scented steam billowing out over the road as that sap is boiled down into our favorite springtime treat, maple syrup. In the twilight hours of a March day, orange embers fly out of the stack and dance across the evening sky.
