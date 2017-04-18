Senate to vote on hospital regulator'...

Senate to vote on hospital regulator's confirmation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The Associated Press Published: April 24, 2017, 12:14 am Updated: April 24, 2017, 12:24 am MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont state officials can't find paperwork that proves former Gov. Peter Shumlin appointed a candidate to a powerful hospital regulating board, but members of the state Senate say they will move ahead with her confirmation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr 13 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,517,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC