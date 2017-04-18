Senate to vote on hospital regulator's confirmation

The Associated Press Published: April 24, 2017, 12:14 am Updated: April 24, 2017, 12:24 am MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont state officials can't find paperwork that proves former Gov. Peter Shumlin appointed a candidate to a powerful hospital regulating board, but members of the state Senate say they will move ahead with her confirmation.

