North Bennington to wait and see on Act 46
After meeting on Tuesday to continue their meeting from earlier this month, the North Bennington Prudential Committee has once again tabled a motion to join the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's Act 46 Study Committee. North Bennington thus remains the only community in the SVSU that has not voted to join the committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr 24
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC