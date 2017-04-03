Muslim leader of Vermont Dems details party switch

This April 5, 2017 photo shows Faisal Gill, newly elected chairman of the Vermont Democratic Party, in the party's office in Montpelier, Vt. Gill is a Pakistani-born lawyer believed to the be first Muslim to lead a state party in the U.S. less This April 5, 2017 photo shows Faisal Gill, newly elected chairman of the Vermont Democratic Party, in the party's office in Montpelier, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.