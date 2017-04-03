Massachusetts requests to carry Canad...

Massachusetts requests to carry Canadian renewable energy

MONTPELIER, Vt. - A request by the state of Massachusetts for a supply of clean, renewable electricity could give a boost to proposals to carry Canadian renewable energy to southern New England via proposed transmission lines in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

