Massachusetts requests to carry Canadian renewable energy
MONTPELIER, Vt. - A request by the state of Massachusetts for a supply of clean, renewable electricity could give a boost to proposals to carry Canadian renewable energy to southern New England via proposed transmission lines in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
